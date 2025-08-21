South Korean shipbuilding, nuclear stocks jump ahead of US summit
South Korean shares rose on Thursday as petrochemical firms gained, and nuclear energy and shipbuilding stocks jumped on hopes of industrial cooperation with the US ahead of an upcoming summit.
The benchmark KOSPI added 11.65 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 3,141.74.
"It is likely topics related to shipbuilding, defence and nuclear energy will arise at the summit," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean rose 5.89 per cent after the presidential office said President Lee Jae Myung would visit Hanwha's shipyard in Philadelphia following his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday.
Peer HD Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 4.77 per cent, while Samsung Heavy Industries added 1.37 per cent.
Of the total 935 traded issues, 517 advanced and 361 declined.
Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 83.7 billion won ($59.8 million).
The won was quoted at 1,399.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13 per cent lower than Thursday's close of 1,397.2.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sumana Nandy)