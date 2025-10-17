South Korea-US shipbuilding cooperation under threat from China ban on Hanwha

China’s sanctions on US-linked units of shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean threaten to impact ambitious shipbuilding cooperation plans between Seoul and Washington by disrupting supplies of Chinese equipment and materials, officials in Seoul said on Friday.

Beijing announced the sanctions on Tuesday as the US and China began charging additional port fees on each other’s vessels, in the latest exchange in a protracted trade war ahead of a planned meeting between the two countries’ leaders.

South Korea has vowed to “Make America Shipbuilding Great Again” with a pledge of $150 billion in investment in the sector to help US President Donald Trump’s push to revitalise American shipbuilding and catch up with China.

Officials in Seoul said the decline of the US shipbuilding sector and the industries supporting it meant it would be impossible to supply all necessary materials and parts domestically.