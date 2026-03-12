South Korea approves $350 billion for US shipbuilding and industry investments

South Korea's parliament passed a special bill on Thursday to pave the way for Seoul's $350 billion investment commitments in strategic US industries under a trade deal struck last year.

The law implements a trade agreement signed in November under which South Korea agreed to invest $200 billion in US strategic industries and $150 billion in shipbuilding-related cooperation in return for more favourable tariff terms.

The National Assembly passed it with bipartisan support in a plenary session on Thursday.

Due to come into force after about three months, the legislation will serve as a basis to create a state-backed investment corporation with KRW2 trillion ($1.4 billion) in capital and a strategic investment fund.