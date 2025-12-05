Ship orders and defence sales drive Germany’s industrial surge

German industrial orders rose more than expected in October, data showed on Friday, though the increase was driven by large-scale orders and economists said there were no signs of a broader upturn.

Orders rose by 1.5 per cent on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 0.4 per cent.

The figure was boosted by an 87.1 per cent month-on-month increase under the "other transport equipment" category - which includes ships, aircrafts, trains and military vehicles.