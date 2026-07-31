Seatrium H1 net profit jumps 150 per cent in 2026

Seatrium has reported its first half financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026.

The group grew its net profit to SG$373 million (US$291 million), up 150 per cent year-on-year, with net profit excluding divestment gains rising 54 per cent – reflecting stronger earnings quality driven by margin expansion and disciplined execution.

"Our solid H1 2026 results reinforce the consistent progress we are making towards building a resilient and more profitable Seatrium," said company CEO Chris Ong. "In an increasingly volatile macroeconomic environment, disciplined execution and stronger margins are key for long-term earnings resilience. Our focus on structural cost optimisation has unlocked value and started to yield tangible results.

"Global pipeline opportunities remain robust – we are actively engaged across every major energy market and expect the momentum of FID to accelerate in subsequent quarters. We remain steadfast in our key strategic priorities, and are on track to achieve our FY2028 steady-state targets that will enhance total shareholder returns."