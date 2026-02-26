Romania's Glo Marine to invest €6m in vessel retrofitting facility

Romanian engineering company Glo Marine will establish a new integrated assembly and production facility in Galați.
The €6 million (US$7 million) facility will combine engineering, fabrication, electrical integration, and system pre-assembly to enhance Glo Marine's vessel retrofitting capabilities.
Construction is currently underway, with completion scheduled by the end of the year and production set to begin in February 2027.
Glo Marine said that by expanding its in-house fabrication and integration capabilities, a "more controlled and coordinated execution model" will be created. This will enable the company to manage technical interfaces more effectively, reduce onboard installation time, and provide greater schedule certainty for vessels operating in active commercial service.
Glo Marine expects the new Galați facility will enhance its ability to design, fabricate, and pre-integrate complex systems across multiple disciplines, including: steel structures and secondary outfitting components; advanced piping systems and prefabricated spools; skid-based and modular mechanical assemblies; electrical panels and switchboards; hybrid-ready modules prepared for integration; and pre-configured retrofit packages, including air lubrication systems.