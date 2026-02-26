Romania's Glo Marine to invest €6m in vessel retrofitting facility

Glo Marine said that by expanding its in-house fabrication and integration capabilities, a "more controlled and coordinated execution model" will be created. This will enable the company to manage technical interfaces more effectively, reduce onboard installation time, and provide greater schedule certainty for vessels operating in active commercial service.

Glo Marine expects the new Galați facility will enhance its ability to design, fabricate, and pre-integrate complex systems across multiple disciplines, including: steel structures and secondary outfitting components; advanced piping systems and prefabricated spools; skid-based and modular mechanical assemblies; electrical panels and switchboards; hybrid-ready modules prepared for integration; and pre-configured retrofit packages, including air lubrication systems.