Q1 revenue rises at Abu Dhabi Ship Building on naval ship orders

Abu Dhabi Ship Building reported a net profit before tax of AED7 million ($2 million) for the period ended March 31. This figure increased from AED1 million during the same period in 2025 following the reversal of provisions on received receivables.

Revenues for the first three months of the year reached AED426 million, which is nearly double the AED253 million recorded in the previous year. Much of this growth was attributed to progress on a contract to build three BR71 MKII 71-metre corvettes and logistical support for the Angolan Navy.

Following the signature of a AED7 billion deal with EDGE to supply eight missile boats to the Kuwait Navy, the order book for the firm now stands at more than AED11 billion. The Kuwait programme is projected to make a significant contribution to profitability.