PaxOcean opens new shipyard in Singapore

5JS replaces PaxOcean’s previous location at 33 Tuas Crescent. The new yard also occupies a significantly larger space, giving the company the ability to handle more complex projects with faster turnaround.

Electrical power for the on-site facilities will be drawn from large-scale solar panels while an air conditioning and mechanical ventilation system will help optimise climate control while minimising energy consumption.

5JS is one of five PaxOcean shipyards operating across three countries – Singapore, China and Indonesia – while a new maintenance, repair and operations facility is currently under construction in Saudi Arabia.