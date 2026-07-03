New naval construction training partnership launched in Albania

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Albanian state-controlled infrastructure company Kayo have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pavarësia Vocational Institute of Vlora to develop training programmes for naval construction.
During the ceremony, the partners officially unveiled the name of their joint venture, Fincantieri Albania, which was formalised in April this year to lead the modernisation of the Pashaliman shipyard.
This joint venture aims to establish the site as a specialised production hub for the construction and maintenance of naval vessels, particularly within the offshore patrol vessel segment.
Under the new training agreement, Fincantieri will provide industrial and technical expertise to develop specialised modules and internships for vocational students.
According to the company, the curriculum is designed to support the local supply chain by covering areas such as ship carpentry, hull manufacturing, electrical systems, and vessel maintenance.
Fincantieri Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero stated that investing in local skills is essential to support regional maritime competitiveness and defence capabilities. The educational initiative will initially target students enrolled in fields such as general mechanics, electrical engineering, and transport services.