New naval construction training partnership launched in Albania

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Albanian state-controlled infrastructure company Kayo have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pavarësia Vocational Institute of Vlora to develop training programmes for naval construction.

During the ceremony, the partners officially unveiled the name of their joint venture, Fincantieri Albania, which was formalised in April this year to lead the modernisation of the Pashaliman shipyard.

This joint venture aims to establish the site as a specialised production hub for the construction and maintenance of naval vessels, particularly within the offshore patrol vessel segment.