Modernisation works at Russian shipyard Severnaya Verf to begin in Q3 2026

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has confirmed that the modernisation of the Saint Petersburg facilities of its Severnaya Verf business unit will commence in the third quarter of 2026.

Severnaya Verf Technical Director Roman Obukhov said the works have a scheduled completion date of 2030, by which time the facility's total area coverage will have nearly doubled to 100 hectares.

Following the completion of upgrades, the company will switch to the hull block assembly shipbuilding method wherein entire blocks weighing up to 900 tons each will be pre-assembled and painted and then integrated with each other to form a ship's hull.