Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reports H1 FY2025-26 results

Indian state-owned shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has released its financial performance highlights for the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26, ending September 30, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations for H1 FY2025-26 reached INR55.55 billion ($629.6 million), an increase from INR51.14 billion in the same period last year.