Master Boat Builders invests $7.8m to expand Mobile shipyard

American boatbuilder Master Boat Builders has invested $7.8 million to modernise and expand its shipbuilding operations in Mobile County, Alabama, a project that will add a new fabrication shop and a floating drydock to the facility. The expansion is expected to create 85 new jobs, adding to the company's existing workforce of more than 300 employees.

Work on the expansion began in October 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by this October. Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, stated that the investment underscores the company's commitment to increasing American shipbuilding capacity.