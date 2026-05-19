Marco Polo Marine to spin off shipyard business under $109m deal

The deferred consideration is structured as an earn-out, dependent on the target companies achieving specific adjusted net profit after tax targets for the financial years ending September 30, 2026, and 2027.

In addition, the target companies may declare up to SG$10 million (US$7.8 million) in aggregate dividends to Marco Polo Marine prior to completion, providing additional cash to the group on top of the share consideration.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Marco Polo Marine is expected to hold a controlling interest of approximately 74.1 per cent in the enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of the purchaser, which may rise to up to approximately 76.8 per cent upon the subsequent issuance of the maximum number of deferred consideration shares.