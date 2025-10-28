Malaysia's TAS Offshore reports strong revenue and profit growth in Q1 FY2026

Malaysian shipbuilder TAS Offshore has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2025 (Q1 FY2026), reporting significant increases in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year and the preceding quarter.

Revenue for Q1 FY2026 rose 29 per cent year-on-year to MYR57.16 million ($13.5 million) from MYR44.31 million in Q1 FY2025, driven by a higher volume of vessel deliveries during the quarter.