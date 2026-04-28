Korea antitrust body gives Hanwha three-year extension to implement corrective measures following shipbuilder acquisition

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC), South Korea's antitrust regulator, has given the Hanwha Group an extension of three years to the current compliance period during which the company must implement corrective measures following the acquisition of a local shipbuilder in 2022.

In 2023, the FTC ordered the implementation of corrective measures after Hanwha Aerospace and five other affiliates acquired a 49.3 per cent stake and management control of then-troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, which has since been renamed Hanwha Ocean.

Under the latest decision, Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems, and Hanwha Ocean will be prohibited from engaging in practices such as discriminatory pricing for ship components for another three years, the FTC said.