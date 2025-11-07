Konecranes secures service contract for 200 cranes at Finnish shipyard

Finnish crane manufacturer Konecranes has signed a wide-ranging, four-year service agreement with the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.
The contract covers the maintenance and optimisation of approximately 200 cranes, spanning smaller units handling just 63 kilograms to the shipyard's 1,200-tonne Goliath gantry crane.
The company said the deal was booked in June 2025, and work is now underway.
The agreement includes a comprehensive operational maintenance, repair, and readiness plan for the different cranes and equipment at the shipyard. Konecranes noted that Meyer Turku has been a customer since 1976.
Commenting on the deal, Vikke Elonen, Head of Maintenance at Meyer Turku, said that due to the company’s rapid growth and busy production schedule, it required a reliable partner to maintain its cranes.
Pekka Mäntylä, Sales Manager for Industrial Service and Equipment at Konecranes, remarked that the company’s support has been important in maintaining Meyer Turku’s operations, adding that the new agreement reinforces their long-standing partnership.