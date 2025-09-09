Japan’s Mitsui OSK eyes shipbuilding partnerships in India

Japan's second-largest shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines wants to tie up with Indian companies to build tankers in India, aiding the South Asian nation's effort to boost local manufacturing, its chief executive, Takeshi Hashimoto said.

New Delhi is modernising its maritime laws to allow foreign participation in the sector, including shipbuilding, ports and shipyards, to reduce freight outgoings to foreign firms by at least a third by 2047.