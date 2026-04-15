Japanese shipyards secure order backlog through 2029

Japanese shipbuilders have secured sufficient export contracts to keep building berths fully operational through 2029, according to a report by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association.
The association stated that domestic yards currently have approximately three and a half years of work secured, maintaining a total order backlog of 24,072,770 gross tonnes as of December 31, 2025.
The Japan Ship Exporters’ Association reported that underlying factors for current market trends include the protracted invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the situation in the Red Sea.
Uncertainty surrounding US trade representative policies and the availability of building berths at global shipyards also influenced the volume of orders placed during the year.
By vessel type, orders for gas and oil tankers fell, whereas demand for bulk carriers and containerships increased. Growth was particularly notable for feeder container carriers and Suezmax tankers, which the association attributed to the fleet expansion strategies of major shipping lines.
Bulk carriers accounted for 73 per cent of the total Japanese order book, while containerships and other cargo freighters made up 17 per cent. Shipyards in the country concluded contracts for 25 Capesize bulkers, a figure the association noted was equivalent to a 10-year high hit in 2024.
Orders for Panamax vessels plunged by 20 per cent year-on-year, contributing to a 26 per cent decline in overall bulker orders for Japanese yards on a tonnage basis.
China dominated the global market with a 66 per cent share of new orders, followed by South Korea at 19.6 per cent and Japan at nine per cent.
Japanese yards completed 358 vessels totalling 10,144,254 gross tonnes in 2025, representing a 14 per cent share of the global total. Global completions rose by 2.8 per cent over the previous year to reach 72,266,913 gross tonnes across 2,920 vessels.
The global newbuilding order backlog at the end of December 31, 2025, consisted of 7,468 vessels totalling 313,443,380 gross tonnes. This was a 5.7 per cent increase on a gross tonnage basis compared to the end of December 31, 2024.
Japanese shipbuilders are moving forward with the development of alternative-fuel vessels, including LNG-fuelled car carriers and domestic ferries.
The association stated that its yards have already delivered or received orders for bulk carriers and tankers capable of running on methanol or ammonia.