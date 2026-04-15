Japanese shipyards secure order backlog through 2029

Japanese shipbuilders have secured sufficient export contracts to keep building berths fully operational through 2029, according to a report by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association.

The association stated that domestic yards currently have approximately three and a half years of work secured, maintaining a total order backlog of 24,072,770 gross tonnes as of December 31, 2025.

The Japan Ship Exporters’ Association reported that underlying factors for current market trends include the protracted invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the situation in the Red Sea.