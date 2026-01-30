India's Cochin Shipyard posts profit growth in Q3 FY2026

India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has published its financial results for the third quarter of financial year 2026.

CSL posted consolidated revenues totalling INR13.504 billion (US$150 million) compared to INR11.186 billion (US$120 million) from the same period in FY2025. Net profit meanwhile peaked at INR1.447 billion (US$16 million) compared to INR1.075 billion (US$12 million) from the corresponding period from the previous financial year.

CSL said it retains a strong financial position as indicated by a INR57.548 billion (US$630 million) net worth as of December 31, 2025.