India's Cochin Shipyard posts profit growth in Q3 FY2026

India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has published its financial results for the third quarter of financial year 2026.
CSL posted consolidated revenues totalling INR13.504 billion (US$150 million) compared to INR11.186 billion (US$120 million) from the same period in FY2025. Net profit meanwhile peaked at INR1.447 billion (US$16 million) compared to INR1.075 billion (US$12 million) from the corresponding period from the previous financial year.
CSL said it retains a strong financial position as indicated by a INR57.548 billion (US$630 million) net worth as of December 31, 2025.
The company reported growth in its shipbuilding segment with revenues totalling INR10.131 billion (US$110 million). However, ship repair revenues decreased slightly to INR3.373 billion (US$37 million).
Also in Q3 FY2026, the CSL board approved the company's acquisition of a 23 per cent equity stake in Conoship International, a naval architecture firm based in the Netherlands. The latter specialises in the design of a broad range of vessel types such as ferries, dredgers, offshore vessels, tankers, and cargo ships.
CSL said the acquisition of Conoship would enable it to access European coastal and short-sea shipping markets.