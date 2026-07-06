Indian Government moves to trim its stake in Cochin Shipyard

The Indian Government will sell up to 5.04 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard via an offer for sale, according to a social media post from the secretary of India's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

The OFS consists of a base offer of 2.52 per cent equity stake in the state-run shipbuilder, with the option to sell an additional 2.52 per cent in case shares are oversubscribed.

The Indian Government holds a 67.92 per cent stake in the company, as of March 31, according to exchange data.