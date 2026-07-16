Indian conglomerate Tata to venture into shipbuilding with $1b investment

Indian conglomerate the Tata Group has unveiled plans to invest the nearly INR100 billion (US$1 billion) for the establishment of a shipbuilding venture in Kerala state.

The investment, which remains subject to the state government's approval, will also cover the establishment of ship maintenance facilities, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan confirmed.

The chief minister added that discussions with Tata would be finalised within a month and that the government would provide the land that the company will need for the venture. However, no details have been provided on the exact location of the planned shipyard.