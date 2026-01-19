India to establish new shipyard in Port of Ponnani

A new large shipyard will be constructed at the Port of Ponnani in India's Kerala state, local media reportedly recently.
The project’s bidding process has been completed. The contract signing is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks.
The proposed shipyard will be located on the west side of the Ponnani fishing port, covering an area of just under 12 hectares. It will be under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Maritime Commission.
The total investment for the project is approximately US$132 million. Once the shipyard is operational, it is expected to be used to support cargo transportation activities.
The first phase of the project will focus on small vessel construction. During this stage, a wharf will be built in the estuary area adjacent to the old Jankal Wharf near the breakwater.
The second phase will entail expansion of the shipyard facilities to enable the yard to undertake large vessel construction. This phase will have a cost of approximately US$110 million.
The project is expected to provide alternative facilities for fishermen within the planned shipyard area on the eastern side of the port.