Imabari Shipbuilding forms new conglomerate following Japan Marine United acquisition

Japan's Nikkei News has reported that Imabari Shipbuilding has incorporated Japan Marine United (JMU) into its subsidiary structure, the acquisition having been completed through an increase in shareholding.
The restructuring transaction between Imabari Shipbuilding and JMU was initially announced on June 26, 2025, an all antitrust reviews and approval procedures were declared completed on December 24 that same year.
The three major shareholders of the Japan Shipbuilding Consortium — Imabari Shipbuilding, JFE Holdings, and IHI Corporation — completed the equity transfer of JMU on Tuesday, January 6. Imabari Shipbuilding has acquired 15 per cent of the shares from each of the other two shareholders.
As of this point, the shareholdings of Imabari Shipbuilding, JFE Holdings, and IHI Corporation in JMU have been adjusted from 30 per cent, 35 per cent, and 35 per cent to 60 per cent, 20 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively, and JMU has officially become a subsidiary of Imabari Shipbuilding.
"Integrating JMU into our subsidiary structure will enhance competitiveness while enabling efficient management decisions," said Imabari Shipbuilding President Yukito Higaki. "We hope this move will accelerate the construction of ships powered by alternative fuels such as LNG."
To reclaim its global shipbuilding market share, which has been reduced to single digits by competition from Chinese and South Korean shipyards, Japan is currently implementing various measures, including mergers, to revitalise its shipbuilding industry.