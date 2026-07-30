Huntington Ingalls lifts 2026 outlook after quarter of surging profit

Huntington Ingalls raised its 2026 shipbuilding revenue forecast on Thursday, after posting an over 18 per cent rise in second-quarter profit, as stronger demand and improved execution at its Newport News and Ingalls shipyards boosted sales and margins.

Shares of the US military shipbuilder jumped 13 per cent before the bell following the results.

The results come as Huntington works through labour and supply-chain challenges that have pressured its costs in recent years.