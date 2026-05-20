HJ Shipbuilding and Construction operating profit surges in Q1 2026

HJ Shipbuilding and Construction recorded a 347 per cent surge in operating profit for the first quarter of 2026, driven primarily by the construction of high-value-added vessels. Consolidated revenue grew 32 per cent to KRW541.4 billion (€361.7 million) from KRW410 billion during the same period last year.

The group reported that quarterly operating profit rose to KRW24.6 billion from KRW5.5 billion, while net profit grew 355 per cent to KRW25.5 billion.

This financial recovery was led by the shipbuilding division, which experienced a 70 per cent revenue increase to KRW268.6 billion compared to KRW158.1 billion in the previous year.