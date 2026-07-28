HII expands distributed shipbuilding model to amphibious ships

US defence shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has expanded its distributed shipbuilding strategy through its Ingalls Shipbuilding division to include modular unit construction for the US Navy’s amphibious transport dock programme, beginning with Philadelphia (LPD 32).

The company said eight structural units for the vessel have been awarded to two external partners and are now in early production.

The move extends a production approach previously used in the Flight III guided-missile destroyer programme, where partner-built units for Thad Cochran (DDG 135) arrived ahead of the vessel's keel authentication in October 2025.