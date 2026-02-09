HD KSOE reports increase in annual profit and revenue for 2025

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering reported a full-year operating profit of KRW3.9045 trillion ($2.8922 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year. This figure represents a 172.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to a company earnings report released on February 9, 2026.

The shipbuilding group achieved annual revenue of KRW29.9332 trillion, marking a 17.2 per cent growth from 2024. The company stated the revenue rise was driven by higher ship prices being reflected in sales and sustained productivity improvements at its major yards.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, revenue reached KRW8.1516 trillion, which is a 7.5 per cent increase from the third quarter. Operating profit for the same period stood at KRW1.0379 trillion, a slight 1.5 per cent decline from the previous three-month period.