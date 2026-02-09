HD KSOE reports increase in annual profit and revenue for 2025

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering reported a full-year operating profit of KRW3.9045 trillion ($2.8922 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year. This figure represents a 172.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to a company earnings report released on February 9, 2026.
The shipbuilding group achieved annual revenue of KRW29.9332 trillion, marking a 17.2 per cent growth from 2024. The company stated the revenue rise was driven by higher ship prices being reflected in sales and sustained productivity improvements at its major yards.
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, revenue reached KRW8.1516 trillion, which is a 7.5 per cent increase from the third quarter. Operating profit for the same period stood at KRW1.0379 trillion, a slight 1.5 per cent decline from the previous three-month period.
HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering noted that the quarterly profit dip was influenced by a high base effect from a one-time bonus received by HD Hyundai Mipo in the third quarter. Additionally, the company recorded one-time costs related to employee performance bonuses during the final three months of the year.
The shipbuilding division recorded revenue of KRW6.7379 trillion in the fourth quarter, supported by rising prices for merchant vessels. However, revenue from naval vessels decreased due to changes in the ship type mix, according to the company.
The offshore and plant segment saw revenue jump to KRW553.9 billion as work progressed on the Trion FPU and Ruya projects. This division returned to a profit of KRW96.2 billion after accounting for change orders worth KRW47.1 billion, the company confirmed.
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries reported revenue of KRW5.1931 trillion for the quarter, reflecting the merger with HD Hyundai Mipo on December 1, 2025. The company stated that the quarterly results include one month of performance from the merged Mipo entity.
HD Hyundai Samho recorded a quarterly operating profit of KRW318.8 billion despite the inclusion of performance bonus payments. The subsidiary maintained steady earnings as the impact of a previous substation fire dissipated, the group’s financial statement noted.
The engine and machinery division saw revenue of KRW939.1 billion, a 24.1 per cent decrease from the third quarter due to delivery timing differences. Net profit for the group reached KRW993 billion in the final quarter, representing a 36.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.