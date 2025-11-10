HD KSOE Q3 operating profit surges 164.5 per cent year-on-year

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has announced its consolidated earnings for the third quarter of 2025, recording sales of KRW7.6 trillion ($5.5 billion) and an operating profit of KRW1.05 trillion ($764 million).

This represents a 21.4 per cent increase in sales and a 164.5 per cent increase in operating profit compared to the same period last year.