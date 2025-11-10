HD KSOE Q3 operating profit surges 164.5 per cent year-on-year

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has announced its consolidated earnings for the third quarter of 2025, recording sales of KRW7.6 trillion ($5.5 billion) and an operating profit of KRW1.05 trillion ($764 million).
This represents a 21.4 per cent increase in sales and a 164.5 per cent increase in operating profit compared to the same period last year.
The company attributed the strong performance to balanced growth across all its shipbuilding affiliates, improved productivity in the merchant ship sector, and increased profitability from a higher proportion of high-priced vessel sales.
The engine and machinery sector also contributed with increased sales and operating profit.
All three major shipbuilding subsidiaries led the performance. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries recorded sales of KRW4.42 trillion and an operating profit of KRW557.3 billion.
HD Hyundai Samho posted sales of KRW1.97 trillion and an operating profit of KRW306.4 billion.
HD Hyundai Mipo showed exceptional growth, with its operating profit surging 470.5 per cent year-on-year to KRW200.8 billion on sales of KRW1.3 trillion.
By business division, the shipbuilding division's sales grew 16.5 per cent to KRW6.2 trillion, with operating profit up 128.9 per cent to KRW865.8 billion.
The engine and machinery division's sales rose 31 per cent, driven by demand for dual-fuel engines. The offshore plant division, however, swung to a loss due to one-time expenses.