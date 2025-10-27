Hanwha Ocean Q3 2025 profits surge year-on-year

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean reported consolidated revenue of KRW3.02 trillion ($2.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2025. This represents an eight per cent decrease compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonal factors reducing working days, but marks a twelve per cent increase compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Operating profit for Q3 was KRW289.8 billion, down 22 per cent sequentially but up significantly from KRW25.6 billion in Q3 2024. Net profit for the quarter was KRW269.4 billion.