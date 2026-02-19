Hanwha Ocean expands into Canada with shipbuilding partnership

Hanwha Ocean has entered a strategic partnership with Canada's Ontario Shipyards and Mohawk College. The collaboration aims to restore large-scale shipbuilding capacity and bolster the naval industrial base in the country.

The South Korean shipbuilder said that it will provide advanced technology and operational expertise, including design consulting and quality management systems.

The two companies intend to work together on future naval projects, specifically citing the Canadian patrol submarine project. Hanwha Ocean noted it will offer technical support for vessels that Ontario Shipyards is scheduled to begin constructing this year.