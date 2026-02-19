Hanwha Ocean expands into Canada with shipbuilding partnership

Hanwha Ocean has entered a strategic partnership with Canada's Ontario Shipyards and Mohawk College. The collaboration aims to restore large-scale shipbuilding capacity and bolster the naval industrial base in the country.
The South Korean shipbuilder said that it will provide advanced technology and operational expertise, including design consulting and quality management systems.
The two companies intend to work together on future naval projects, specifically citing the Canadian patrol submarine project. Hanwha Ocean noted it will offer technical support for vessels that Ontario Shipyards is scheduled to begin constructing this year.
A talent development hub will be established within the shipyard through a trilateral agreement with Mohawk College. This facility is intended to train workers in specialised fields such as robotics, welding and marine machinery over the next 10 to 15 years.
Plans for the hub include the creation of an integrated training campus and the development of industry-led instruction programmes. The three parties also seek to explore research projects involving digital twins and virtual reality technology.
Hanwha Ocean indicated that if it secures the submarine project, it may establish a specialised education centre in Ontario. It aims to develop the shipyard into a central location for defence shipbuilding within the Great Lakes region.
Hee-chul Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Hanwha Ocean, described the agreements as an opportunity to deepen the relationship between Canada and Korea. He stated that the initiative moves beyond technology transfer to internalise advanced operational knowledge.
Established in 1987, Ontario Shipyards operates three yards around Ontario covering 316,000 square metres. The company possesses six docks in total, comprising three dry docks and three floating docks.