Hanwha considering expansion of Philly Shipyard, acquisition of additional facilities

The Hanwha Group has said that it is considering expanding Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania, which it acquired and renamed in late 2024, and that it is interested in acquiring additional domestic shipyards in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported recently.
Hanwha is reportedly in discussions with federal, state, and local government officials in the United States to secure additional production facilities and logistics/warehousing land for its Philadelphia site.
These talks also include seeking access to idle or underutilised drydocks at other shipyards in the Philadelphia area.
Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha's US subsidiary Hanwha Defense USA, said that severe capacity shortages at Philly Shipyard have compelled the group to acquire additional shipbuilding space.
Coulter remarked that Hanwha is also considering acquiring a second shipyard elsewhere in the US sometime within the next few years.
The company has set a goal of delivery up to 20 ships a year through the Philadelphia facility, a significant increase in output from the previous rate of one or two ships per year.