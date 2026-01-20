Hanwha considering expansion of Philly Shipyard, acquisition of additional facilities

The Hanwha Group has said that it is considering expanding Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania, which it acquired and renamed in late 2024, and that it is interested in acquiring additional domestic shipyards in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported recently.

Hanwha is reportedly in discussions with federal, state, and local government officials in the United States to secure additional production facilities and logistics/warehousing land for its Philadelphia site.

These talks also include seeking access to idle or underutilised drydocks at other shipyards in the Philadelphia area.