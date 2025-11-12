Shipbuilding

Fincantieri profit up 40 per cent on strong orderbook growth

Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard
Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reported on Wednesday a 40 per cent rise in its nine-month core profit pushed by growth in all of its business segments.

Revenue for the group’s defence unit was up 39 per cent year-on-year compared to a 23 per cent rise in the shipbuilding sector, in a further sign that the state-controlled group is shifting its attention towards the increasingly profitable defence sector.

The Trieste-based firm’s order intake reached €16 billion ($18.66 billion), up 88 per cent yearly, with a total backlog just over €61 billion, guaranteeing 7.5 years of work.

The group - which is set to approve a new business plan for 2026-2030 at the end of the year - confirmed its 2025 targets pointing to revenues at around €9 billion and core profit margin above seven per cent.

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk, Giulia Segreti in Rome)

