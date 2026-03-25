Fincantieri hunts for deals as underwater business revenue soars

Fincantieri is scouting for deals to speed up its expansion in the fast-growing underwater business, the head of the Italian shipbuilder said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled company reported a more than fourfold jump in its annual profit to €117 million ($136 million), boosted by the underwater unit, where revenue rose 88 per cent.

"We are very active on MA...There are different possible transactions", Chief Executive Pierroberto Folgiero told analysts after the earnings release.

He added Fincantieri was not pursuing a transformational deal, but focusing on smaller transactions to expand in the submarine business, including in non-defence markets.