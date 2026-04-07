Dredging Corporation of India and Colombo Dockyard to cooperate on shipbuilding and repair

Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) and Colombo Dockyard have entered into a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on ship repair and shipbuilding. The agreement establishes a framework for vessel maintenance, retrofitting and the joint development of new maritime projects.

The partnership involves providing dry-docking services for the Indian dredging fleet and exploring the construction of specialised dredgers and offshore support vessels.

Captain S Divakar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dredging Corporation of India, stated, “By collaborating with Colombo Dockyard, we aim to enhance the lifecycle efficiency of our fleet while exploring new opportunities in shipbuilding and offshore support vessels.”