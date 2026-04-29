Daehan Shipbuilding reports $60.1m operating profit in Q1 2026

South Korea's Daehan Shipbuilding has reported an operating profit of KRW82.6 billion ($60.1 million) for the first quarter of 2026.

This result represented an operating profit margin of 26.8 per cent, which the company noted maintains a trend of exceeding 20 per cent for six consecutive quarters.

Revenue for the three-month period reached KRW308.3 billion, which compared to KRW307.7 billion recorded during the same period in 2025. Daehan stated that the current margin remains stable and comparable to the record peak of 27.2 per cent achieved in the final quarter of last year.