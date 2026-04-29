Daehan Shipbuilding reports $60.1m operating profit in Q1 2026

South Korea's Daehan Shipbuilding has reported an operating profit of KRW82.6 billion ($60.1 million) for the first quarter of 2026.
This result represented an operating profit margin of 26.8 per cent, which the company noted maintains a trend of exceeding 20 per cent for six consecutive quarters.
Revenue for the three-month period reached KRW308.3 billion, which compared to KRW307.7 billion recorded during the same period in 2025. Daehan stated that the current margin remains stable and comparable to the record peak of 27.2 per cent achieved in the final quarter of last year.
Operating profit rose by 4.2 percentage points from the 22.6 per cent margin reported a year earlier.
The shipyard achieved nearly 30 per cent of its total 2025 annual profit within this single quarter, with performance expected by management to surpass last year's record.
In terms of commercial activity, the company recorded a cumulative order backlog of 13 vessels this year and met its annual target ahead of schedule.
Having secured shipbuilding work for over three years, the shipyard said it plans to focus on "high-value" vessel orders.