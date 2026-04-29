CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering reports profit jump in Q1 2026

CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering (COMEC) reported a 56.12 per cent increase in operating income for the first quarter of 2026. The group recorded revenue of CNY5.69 billion ($784.55 million) for the three months ending March 31.

Total profit reached CNY472.73 million, representing a 111.38 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2025. This growth was attributed to the company deepening lean production management and reducing construction cycles for main vessel types.

Net profit attributable to shareholders grew 114.76 per cent to CNY396.16 million during the quarter. This performance was significantly bolstered by a period-on-period increase in investment income from associates.