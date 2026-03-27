CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering reports 2025 profit surge

CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering (COMEC) reported a net profit of CNY1.01 billion ($144 million) for the 2025 financial year, representing a 167.26 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

This performance was supported by the delivery of 39 vessels totalling 1.1153 million DWT, according to the company.

Revenue for the year rose 5.9 per cent to CNY21 billion during the period ending December 31, 2025. Management attributed the growth to batch construction advantages and improved production efficiency across its shipyards.