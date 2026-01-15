Construction begins on new shipyard in Nanchang, China

Construction will soon begin on a new shipyard in the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province in Eastern China.

The site of Nanchang Lianwei Shipbuilding's future yard is in Nanchang's Xinjian District, which sits on the bank of the Gan River.

The project has a total cost of approximately CNY1 billion (US$140 million) and will cover over 172 hectares including 700 metres allocated for shoreline space. Facilities and equipment will include gantry cranes, hull assembly spaces, rust removal and spraying workshops, and slipways of 3,000-ton, 6,000-ton, 8,000-ton and 10,000-ton capacities.