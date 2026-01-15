Construction begins on new shipyard in Nanchang, China

Construction will soon begin on a new shipyard in the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province in Eastern China.
The site of Nanchang Lianwei Shipbuilding's future yard is in Nanchang's Xinjian District, which sits on the bank of the Gan River.
The project has a total cost of approximately CNY1 billion (US$140 million) and will cover over 172 hectares including 700 metres allocated for shoreline space. Facilities and equipment will include gantry cranes, hull assembly spaces, rust removal and spraying workshops, and slipways of 3,000-ton, 6,000-ton, 8,000-ton and 10,000-ton capacities.
During the first few months following completion, the new shipyard will be able to build vessels of up to 10,000 DWT. The capacity will be further expanded in the future to permit the simultaneous construction of three 50,000DWT vessels.
Dredging is now being undertaken at the site as part of the works that need to be completed prior to the start of construction.
The new shipyard is expected to be completed before the end of 2027. Once operational, it will be the first shipyard in Jiangxi province to be capable of building vessels powered by lower-emission, non-fossil fuel propulsion systems.