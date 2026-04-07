Conrad Industries posts strong 2025 profit figures amid backlog drop

Net income recognised for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024 included collection of an US$8.04 million judgement in a lawsuit, which increased other Income by US$8.04 million and net income by approximately US$5.8 million.

Conrad's backlog as of December 31, 2025 was US$213.9 million, compared to US$293.8 million at December 31, 2024, and US$253.8 million at December 31, 2023.

"Our operating results improved in 2025 despite a continued challenging environment marked by steel tariffs, elevated material costs, labour constraints, and broader economic and geopolitical uncertainty," said Cecil A. Hernandez, Conrad's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While these factors contributed to delays in certain contract awards, we remain cautiously optimistic about 2026. That optimism is grounded in the diversity of our business, strong execution across multiple markets, and the continued expansion of our government and infrastructure work, including additional YRBM contract awards with the US Navy."