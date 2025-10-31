COMEC Q3 net profit surges over 200 per cent year-on-year

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders saw a dramatic rise, climbing 218.53 per cent year-on-year to CNY128.7 million. Profit before tax for the quarter was CNY167.6 million, a 229.66 per cent increase.

Net profit excluding non-recurring items grew by 297.57 per cent to CNY114.1 million.

For the first nine months of 2025, the company's revenue increased by 12.83 per cent to CNY14.32 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period was CNY655.1 million, a 249.84 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.