CIMC Group profit jumps despite revenue dip in first half

China International Marine Containers Group has reported a strong increase in profitability for the first half of 2025, with a 47.6 per cent surge in net profit despite a slight decline in overall revenue. The Chinese manufacturing conglomerate’s performance was driven by a significant profit turnaround in its offshore engineering business and solid growth in its energy equipment division, which helped to offset weaker results elsewhere.

The group’s revenue for the six months ending June 30 was CNY76.1 billion ($10.5 billion), a decrease of 3.8 per cent from the CNY79.1 billion recorded in the first half of 2024. However, a 5.9 per cent reduction in the cost of sales, a key outgoing, contributed to a net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY1.28 billion, up from CNY866 million in the prior-year period.