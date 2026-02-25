China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding reports record profit for 2025

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group reported a record net profit of CNY8.6 billion ($1.2 billion) for the year ended December 31, 2025. This represented a 30.2 per cent increase from the previous year, the company stated.

Revenue for the full year rose by 7.4 per cent to CNY28.5 billion, driven by growth in the core shipbuilding business. The company reported that shipbuilding accounted for approximately 94 per cent of total revenue during the period.

The group proposed a final dividend of SG$0.20 per ordinary share, a move that reflects its 50 per cent payout ratio. In reporting the figure, the company noted that both revenue and profitability reached record levels during the year.