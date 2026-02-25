China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding reports record profit for 2025

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group reported a record net profit of CNY8.6 billion ($1.2 billion) for the year ended December 31, 2025. This represented a 30.2 per cent increase from the previous year, the company stated.
Revenue for the full year rose by 7.4 per cent to CNY28.5 billion, driven by growth in the core shipbuilding business. The company reported that shipbuilding accounted for approximately 94 per cent of total revenue during the period.
The group proposed a final dividend of SG$0.20 per ordinary share, a move that reflects its 50 per cent payout ratio. In reporting the figure, the company noted that both revenue and profitability reached record levels during the year.
With the delivery of 56 vessels throughout the year, shipbuilding revenue reached CNY26.8 billion. The company attributed this increase to steady progress on vessel construction contracted at higher prices.
Weaker bulk carrier charter rates led to an 8.1 per cent decline in shipping revenue, which fell to CNY1.1 billion. The group also cited higher operating costs from increased repair and maintenance activities as a factor in the sector's performance.
As of December 31, 2025, the total outstanding orderbook stood at $22.4 billion for 245 vessels with deliveries scheduled through 2030. The company reported that market sentiments improved in the second half of the year as order momentum recovered.
The group set a new order-win target of CNY4.5 billion for 2026 as it expands preliminary shipbuilding activities at its project in Hongyuan. These activities, including steel fabrication, commenced in the first quarter of 2026, the group stated.
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ren Letian noted that the board decided to raise the dividend payout to 50 per cent, "on the back of stronger profitability". The company stated that it will continue to focus on converting its backlog into realised profits.