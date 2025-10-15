China's sanctions against US-linked Hanwha units seen as warning gesture

China's sanctions against five US-linked affiliates of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean are seen as a warning gesture without immediate impact, and Beijing is unlikely to gain much by expanding them, analysts said on Wednesday.

The move, announced on Tuesday when the US and China began charging additional port fees targeting each other's vessels, comes ahead of an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in late October to resolve the protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies.