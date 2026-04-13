China's COMEC expects profit surge for first quarter of 2026

CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering (COMEC) projects its net profit will reach between CNY360 million ($49.7 million) and CNY430 million for the first quarter of 2026. This represents a rise of 95.16 per cent to 133.11 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, according to a company announcement on April 13.

For the three months ending March 31, financial gains are forecast to increase by at least CNY175.54 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders during the first quarter of the previous year was CNY184.46 million.

The company stated it has capitalised on growth opportunities within the shipping industry, resulting in a strong intake of new orders. These orders were supported by optimised product structures designed to enhance overall profitability, it added.