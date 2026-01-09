China's COMEC expects 2025 net profit to nearly triple

CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering (COMEC) expects to record a net profit attributable to owners of the parent of CNY0.94 billion ($130 million) to CNY1.12 billion for the full year 2025. This represents an increase of 149.61 per cent to 196.88 per cent compared with the amount reported in the same period last year.

Net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses is anticipated to reach CNY850 million to CNY1.02 billion. This represents a year-on-year increase of 153.27 per cent to 203.93 per cent.

The growth in operating performance is attributed to increased revenue from shipbuilding products and improved production efficiency. These factors led to a year-on-year improvement in gross margins.