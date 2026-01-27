China, Denmark renew so-called green maritime cooperation despite lingering security concerns

China and Denmark have renewed an agreement on cooperating in “green” maritime technology and shipbuilding, China's industry ministry said on Tuesday, reaffirming a long-term partnership in the sector.

The renewal comes amid heightened tensions between Denmark and US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to control Denmark's semi-autonomous island of Greenland to protect the Arctic region from security threats, including China.

China is willing to conduct joint research and development with Denmark on "low-carbon" and "zero-carbon" fuel-powered ship technologies and explore cooperation in the new energy vehicle sector, Chinese Industry Minister Li Lecheng told Danish Business and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov, according to a readout of their meeting from the Chinese side.