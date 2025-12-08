China COSCO Shipping places major $6.9b multi-vessel order

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has announced that its subsidiaries will construct 87 vessels for China COSCO Shipping Corporation under a new cooperation agreement valued at approximately CNY50 billion ($6.9 billion).

The agreement, signed in Shanghai on December 8, covers a diverse range of vessel types, including ultra-large container ships, ultra-large bulk carriers, very large crude carriers (VLCC), grain carriers, multi-purpose heavy lift vessels, medium range (MR) tankers, Ro-Pax vessels, and small container ships.