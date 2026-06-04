Abu Dhabi shipbuilder seals construction contracts worth $354m

Abu Dhabi-based Safeen Drydocks has secured two vessel construction contracts worth a combined AED1.3 billion ($354 million). The agreement represents the largest set of awards won by the shipbuilder to date.

The shipyard, a joint venture between AD Ports Group and Premier Marine Engineering Services, will design and build four 140-metre multipurpose vessels for AD Ports Group. Each vessel is designed to carry 105 passengers, up to 300 containers, 1,000 cars, and 100 trailers.

Under the second contract, the company will construct 18 specialised marine support units, including tugboats and pilot boats, for Oilbank Logistics Services of Nigeria. These vessels are intended to support port operations and offshore logistics in Nigeria.