$42m in investments allocated for maritime projects in southern Brazil

The Brazilian Merchant Marine Fund (FMM) has approved BRL218.8 million ($42 million) in investments for the southern region of Brazil.
The funding, authorised during the final 2025 meeting of the fund's board of directors, is intended to expand fleets, modernise shipyards, and strengthen the regional maritime sector.
In Santa Catarina, the resources are allocated to industrial modernisation, shipyard upgrades, and the construction of vessels for inland navigation, passenger transport, and maritime support.
These projects are designed to expand the state's capacity for shipbuilding, docking, and repair services.
In Rio Grande do Sul, the funding is dedicated to modernising vessels used for waterway transport.
The project aims to increase the operational efficiency, safety, and reliability of the fleet operating on inland waterways.
The December 17 meeting approved a total of BRL5 billion for projects across Brazil.
This brings the total value of projects approved by the Merchant Marine Fund in 2025 to BRL32.1 billion, with the Ministry of Ports and Airports describing it as one of the most significant years in the history of the fund.