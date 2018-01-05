VESSEL REVIEW: Laetitia V - West Africa gets an impressive multi-cargo landing craft

Malaysia's Tuong Aik has delivered a multi-purpose cargo-carrying landing craft to owner MHA Shipping.

To be operated by Switzerland's Horn Maritime, Laetitia V will be used to transport equipment, containers, fresh water and other cargo in various parts of West Africa. She is able to carry some classes of dangerous goods as per the IMDG and IMSBC codes.

The landing craft is powered by 1,500kW Caterpillar engines with a maximum speed of 11 knots and a maximum payload of 1,600 tonnes, with a deadweight of 1,710 tonnes.

To fulfil a wide range of trans-shipment tasks, Laetitia V was designed with 672 square metres of deck area with a deck strength of 10 tonnes per metre square.

She is able to carry 64 containers (60 standard TEU plus four IMDG containers). With fuel oil and long range fuel oil capacity of 770 and 340 tonnes respectively, and fresh water capacity of 700 tonnes, the vessel has a maximum endurance of 130 days with a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

With the support of her powerful, five-tonne bow thruster, she is able to dock at any type of harbour or coastal area without any assistance, a critical design requirement.

Laetitia V
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Landing craft boxship
Classification: NK
Port of registry: Majuro
Flag: Marshall Islands
Owner: MHA Shipping
Operator: Horn Maritime, Switzerland
Designer: Wang Sang and Associates, Malaysia
Builder: Tuong Aik Shipyard, Malaysia
Hull construction material: Steel
Length overall: 67.818 metres
Length bp: 63.977 metres
Beam: 15.6 metres
Depth: 4.50 metres
Displacement: 2,848 tonnes
Deadweight: 1,710 tonnes
Tonnages:

1,409GT;

423NT
On-deck container capacity: 64 TEU
Main engines: 2 x Caterpillar C32, each 746kW @ 1,800rpm
Gearboxes: 2 x Reintjes WAF562L
Propulsion: FPP
Auxiliary engine/s: 2 x Caterpillar C6.6, each 143ekW
Generator: Leroy Somer M46.2 M5
Side thruster: Nakashima TFN-300
Steering system: RIQ
Maximum speed: 12 knots
Electronics supplied by: JRC
Radars:

JMA-5312-6;

JMA-5300MK2
Depth sounder: JFE-380
Radio: JHS-770S
Autopilot: Navitron NT999G
Compass: Lilley and Gillie MK2000
GMDSS: A1+A2+A3
GPS: JLR-7500
AIS: JHS-182
Other electronics:

ECDIS by JRC JAN-2000;

VSAT by Sailor 800;

Cargo system by Krone
Deck equipment:

Siong Ping Engineering
Crane:

Amco Veba, 807NTFM knuckle boom
Type of fuel: Gas oil
Fuel capacity: 1,495m3
Freshwater capacity: 222m3
Accommodation: 10
