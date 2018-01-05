To be operated by Switzerland's Horn Maritime, Laetitia V will be used to transport equipment, containers, fresh water and other cargo in various parts of West Africa. She is able to carry some classes of dangerous goods as per the IMDG and IMSBC codes.

The landing craft is powered by 1,500kW Caterpillar engines with a maximum speed of 11 knots and a maximum payload of 1,600 tonnes, with a deadweight of 1,710 tonnes.

To fulfil a wide range of trans-shipment tasks, Laetitia V was designed with 672 square metres of deck area with a deck strength of 10 tonnes per metre square.

She is able to carry 64 containers (60 standard TEU plus four IMDG containers). With fuel oil and long range fuel oil capacity of 770 and 340 tonnes respectively, and fresh water capacity of 700 tonnes, the vessel has a maximum endurance of 130 days with a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

With the support of her powerful, five-tonne bow thruster, she is able to dock at any type of harbour or coastal area without any assistance, a critical design requirement.