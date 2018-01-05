VESSEL REVIEW: Laetitia V - West Africa gets an impressive multi-cargo landing craft
Malaysia's Tuong Aik has delivered a multi-purpose cargo-carrying landing craft to owner MHA Shipping.
To be operated by Switzerland's Horn Maritime, Laetitia V will be used to transport equipment, containers, fresh water and other cargo in various parts of West Africa. She is able to carry some classes of dangerous goods as per the IMDG and IMSBC codes.
The landing craft is powered by 1,500kW Caterpillar engines with a maximum speed of 11 knots and a maximum payload of 1,600 tonnes, with a deadweight of 1,710 tonnes.
To fulfil a wide range of trans-shipment tasks, Laetitia V was designed with 672 square metres of deck area with a deck strength of 10 tonnes per metre square.
She is able to carry 64 containers (60 standard TEU plus four IMDG containers). With fuel oil and long range fuel oil capacity of 770 and 340 tonnes respectively, and fresh water capacity of 700 tonnes, the vessel has a maximum endurance of 130 days with a range of 3,400 nautical miles.
With the support of her powerful, five-tonne bow thruster, she is able to dock at any type of harbour or coastal area without any assistance, a critical design requirement.
|Laetitia V
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Type of vessel:
|Landing craft boxship
|Classification:
|NK
|Port of registry:
|Majuro
|Flag:
|Marshall Islands
|Owner:
|MHA Shipping
|Operator:
|Horn Maritime, Switzerland
|Designer:
|Wang Sang and Associates, Malaysia
|Builder:
|Tuong Aik Shipyard, Malaysia
|Hull construction material:
|Steel
|Length overall:
|67.818 metres
|Length bp:
|63.977 metres
|Beam:
|15.6 metres
|Depth:
|4.50 metres
|Displacement:
|2,848 tonnes
|Deadweight:
|1,710 tonnes
|Tonnages:
|
1,409GT;
423NT
|On-deck container capacity:
|64 TEU
|Main engines:
|2 x Caterpillar C32, each 746kW @ 1,800rpm
|Gearboxes:
|2 x Reintjes WAF562L
|Propulsion:
|FPP
|Auxiliary engine/s:
|2 x Caterpillar C6.6, each 143ekW
|Generator:
|Leroy Somer M46.2 M5
|Side thruster:
|Nakashima TFN-300
|Steering system:
|RIQ
|Maximum speed:
|12 knots
|Electronics supplied by:
|JRC
|Radars:
|
JMA-5312-6;
JMA-5300MK2
|Depth sounder:
|JFE-380
|Radio:
|JHS-770S
|Autopilot:
|Navitron NT999G
|Compass:
|Lilley and Gillie MK2000
|GMDSS:
|A1+A2+A3
|GPS:
|JLR-7500
|AIS:
|JHS-182
|Other electronics:
|
ECDIS by JRC JAN-2000;
VSAT by Sailor 800;
Cargo system by Krone
|Deck equipment:
|
Siong Ping Engineering
|Crane:
|
Amco Veba, 807NTFM knuckle boom
|Type of fuel:
|Gas oil
|Fuel capacity:
|1,495m3
|Freshwater capacity:
|222m3
|Accommodation:
|10